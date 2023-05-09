Mrs Coates had visits from her family and friends who brought her lots of presents, greeting cards and beautiful flowers.

A spokesperson from Mallard Court said: “You could see the sheer delight and happiness on her face.”

Mrs Coates spent the rest of the day celebrating her birthday with her sister Grace who also lives at Mallard Court, as well as with friends and staff.

Violet Coates received some beautiful flowers and presents for her 102nd Birthday.

She said: “I’ve had a wonderful birthday and wish to thank everyone for making it such a special day for me. “

Mrs Coates was born in 1921 in the village of Kelk. She recollects living in the village of Cowland and walking to Rudston School, which she attended alongside her two brothers and three sisters.

Mrs Coates has two daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; she said: “Don’t ask me to count as there are that many!”

She served in the Army in the Royal Artillery and remembers plotting the positions of aeroplanes on maps as one of her many duties.

She married her husband Laurence and they lived on a farm at Low Caythorpe near Rudston, where Laurence worked.

Mrs Coates also worked as a bus conductress on the East Yorkshire Service for 25 years on the Driffield to Scarborough route.

She met a lot of people over the years and really enjoyed her job.

Mrs Coates then lived in a bungalow in Rudston village before moving into Mallard Court care home in Bridlington.

