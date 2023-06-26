Bridlington care home resident 'overwhelmed' after community posts over 300 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday
Alpacas from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat made a special visit to Red House care home which proved to be an extra special occasion for Joan as she loves animals.
Joan also received an overwhelming response from the local community thanks to a special card posting drive organised by the staff.
She received more than 300 birthday cards to mark her special day.
Leah Davies, manager of Red House, said: “I came up with the idea because Joan loves to receive letters through the post, but as you get older your family and friends list dwindles.
"So we wanted to get everyone to show how special she is by posting her 100 cards for her 100th birthday.
"It’s a real pleasure to have Joan as a resident, and it’s been fantastic to witness her reach the incredible milestone of 100 years.
"Her positivity, kindness and zest for life have touched all of us.
"The celebrations were absolutely lovely, and we are grateful to the local community for coming together and making this day so special for Joan.”
Joan has received cards from all over the UK, including Leeds, Kent, Warwickshire, Grantham, Norfolk and Hampshire.
She has also received a postcard from Australia and one from Sioux city, Iowa, USA.
Joan said: “Turning 100 feels wonderful, and I am so grateful for all the love and warm wishes I have received.
“The visit from the Alpacas was such a lovely surprise and brought me so much joy.
"It was truly a birthday to remember.”
As part of the celebrations, Kids' Corner Nursery from Bridlington Bay Primary School paid a visit to serenade Joan with a heartwarming rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’
The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington also joined in the festivities and expressed their admiration for Joan's remarkable milestone.
Joan was quite overwhelmed by all her cards and celebrations.
According to staff she was in disbelief and kept saying she couldn’t believe she was 100.
Mandy Crumpton, Joan’s Keyworker, said: “She looked just like royalty, receiving all her visits and it was so nice to see her so happy and smiling all day.”
All the staff at Red House thank everyone who sent cards, well wishes, gifts and visited to make her day special.