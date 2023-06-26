News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Bridlington care home resident 'overwhelmed' after community posts over 300 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday

A Bridlington care home resident who celebrated her 100th birthday received more than 300 cards from the community and beyond.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

Alpacas from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat made a special visit to Red House care home which proved to be an extra special occasion for Joan as she loves animals.

Joan also received an overwhelming response from the local community thanks to a special card posting drive organised by the staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She received more than 300 birthday cards to mark her special day.

Joan O'Connell received over 300 birthday cards for her 100th birthday, and even received a postcard from AustraliaJoan O'Connell received over 300 birthday cards for her 100th birthday, and even received a postcard from Australia
Joan O'Connell received over 300 birthday cards for her 100th birthday, and even received a postcard from Australia
Most Popular

Leah Davies, manager of Red House, said: “I came up with the idea because Joan loves to receive letters through the post, but as you get older your family and friends list dwindles.

"So we wanted to get everyone to show how special she is by posting her 100 cards for her 100th birthday.

"It’s a real pleasure to have Joan as a resident, and it’s been fantastic to witness her reach the incredible milestone of 100 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Her positivity, kindness and zest for life have touched all of us.

Joan loves animals, so the alpaca visit from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat was very special.Joan loves animals, so the alpaca visit from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat was very special.
Joan loves animals, so the alpaca visit from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat was very special.

"The celebrations were absolutely lovely, and we are grateful to the local community for coming together and making this day so special for Joan.”

Joan has received cards from all over the UK, including Leeds, Kent, Warwickshire, Grantham, Norfolk and Hampshire.

She has also received a postcard from Australia and one from Sioux city, Iowa, USA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joan said: “Turning 100 feels wonderful, and I am so grateful for all the love and warm wishes I have received.

Joan was quite overwhelmed by all her cards and celebrations.Joan was quite overwhelmed by all her cards and celebrations.
Joan was quite overwhelmed by all her cards and celebrations.

“The visit from the Alpacas was such a lovely surprise and brought me so much joy.

"It was truly a birthday to remember.”

As part of the celebrations, Kids' Corner Nursery from Bridlington Bay Primary School paid a visit to serenade Joan with a heartwarming rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington also joined in the festivities and expressed their admiration for Joan's remarkable milestone.

Red House care home went above and beyond to ensure that Joan had a birthday to remember.Red House care home went above and beyond to ensure that Joan had a birthday to remember.
Red House care home went above and beyond to ensure that Joan had a birthday to remember.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joan was quite overwhelmed by all her cards and celebrations.

According to staff she was in disbelief and kept saying she couldn’t believe she was 100.

Mandy Crumpton, Joan’s Keyworker, said: “She looked just like royalty, receiving all her visits and it was so nice to see her so happy and smiling all day.”

All the staff at Red House thank everyone who sent cards, well wishes, gifts and visited to make her day special.

Read More
Bridlington drive for 100 birthday cards for care home resident's 100th birthday
Related topics:BridlingtonRed HouseMayorHampshireNorfolkGrantham