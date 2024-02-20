Bridlington care home residents enjoy live Valentine's inspired flower workshop

Staff and residents at Bridlington's Mallard Court care home were treated to an interactive virtual Valentine’s table decorating masterclass, courtesy of talented master florist, Kathryn Delve.

Ms Delve is an independent florist based in Somerset, she specialises in creating unique wedding and event flowers, all sourced from her local flower farm.

She takes much of her inspiration for her displays from the beautiful scenery that surrounds her home and the changing seasons and colours.

During the workshop, residents were invited to join Kathryn to make beautiful Valentine’s-themed table decorations.

The greenery was sourced from the gardens around Mallard Court.

Some residents chose flowers in traditional red and white hues, chosen from some of their favourite blooms.

Ms Delve said: “Delivering fun workshops like this is absolutely the best part of my job. I just love helping people create something beautiful and seeing how much pleasure they gain from the experience.

“These table decorations are such a simple thing to do but so effective when you see them around the home. I’m so glad I was able to work with the Barchester residents today, we all had a wonderful afternoon together.”

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Kathryn to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was brilliant to see the residents having a great time creating beautiful Valentine’s displays, such a lovely activity for everyone to take part in.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

General Manager, Dianne Peters said: “It was wonderful that our residents were able to follow along and create their own displays using flowers from our local supermarket.

“It was a fantastic afternoon, we’re so grateful to Kathryn for helping us make the home look so lovely for Valentine’s Day.”

Mallard Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers , and offers nursing care, residential care, and respite care.