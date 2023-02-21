Bridlington care home will be cooking up a treat for their residents with new dementia friendly cookbook

HICA Group, a Yorkshire care provider, has cooked up a new way to help support people suffering from dementia.

Around 100 copies of the new book will be distributed across all of HICA’s homes in the region including Red House in Bridlington.

The book will be used to encourage residents to take up baking and contains much-loved recipes from residents, their families and members of staff – with each holding a special place in someone’s heart.

The HICA Group provides residential and dementia care for people from across Yorkshire.

They published the bespoke bakery book with the support of catering partner, Apetito, which generously paid for the printing costs.

Harold, a resident, said: “I was delighted to give my recipe for ginger snaps to be used in the baking book.

"I am looking forward to making them again with my friends and sharing them with everyone. They are always best if you dunk them in a cup of tea!”

Baking is also a great tool to help alleviate depression, which is very common in those who have dementia.

Research shows that baking is a particularly good activity to support those living with dementia.

This is because it encourages a sense of self-worth and purpose and helps to create positive feelings such as joy, reducing stress and agitation.

Mark Midgley, hospitality and wellbeing manager, HICA Group, said: “Baking is one the most enriching activities a person can do but it’s especially valuable for those living with a cognitive condition such as dementia.

“One great benefit of baking is that it’s a fantastic reminiscence tool, evoking memories of when they used to bake at home and enjoy delicious family meal occasions.

“It brings our sensory system alive meaning the feeling of flour in hands or the smell of icing can trigger nostalgia for our residents helping them to recall happy, cheerful memories.

“The book is truly wonderful and copies are being circulated across all of our homes so that residents can try a range of recipes to make different types of food.