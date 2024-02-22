Sue Kirby, started at Barchester in January 2004.

Sue Kirby, started at Barchester in January 2004 and she is much loved and admired by her work colleagues, residents and their families.

Sue, with her bubbly, lively personality and good sense of humour, is such a dedicated employee, and always makes time to have a friendly chat with anyone.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sue has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Dianne Peters, General Manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Sue. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

“I speak for all of us here at Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sue!”

Mallard Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.