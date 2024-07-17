Belgrave Court in Bridlington has raised £350 for Tourettes Action.

Staff at Belgrave Court took their residents out for a sponsored walk, raising £350 for Tourettes Action.

Belgrave Court, located on Belgrave Road, Bridlington, recently found out that a staff member’s eleven-year-old son had been diagnosed with Tourettes.

Tourette’s syndrome is an inherited, neurological condition, the key features of which are tics, involuntary and uncontrollable sounds and movements. It is a complex condition and a large number of people with the condition will also experience co-occurring features and conditions.

The care home organised a sponsored walk with its staff and residents to raise money for the charity Tourettes Action, showing support for their staff as well as spreading awareness for Tourette’s.

Staff took turns to take the residents past the seafront, to The Lobster Pot and back.

Tourettes Action is the UK’s leading support and research charity for people with Tourette’s Syndrome and their families.

Belgrave Court also invited friends and family of both staff and residents to join in the walk and hosted a special BBQ for people to refuel after their excursion.

A spokesperson for Belgrave Court said: “We hope we made Lauren and Charlie proud today. Tourettes Action is a small charity that does not get enough recognition. We are raising awareness and have taken action because this charity very personal to us – due to Charlie and the impact it has had on their family’s lives.

“We each took turns taking the residents past the seafront, to The Lobster Pot and back. The residents loved being involved and enjoyed their day out.

“Thank you to each and every one of you that has donated.”