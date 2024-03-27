Bridlington care worker crowned 'Home Leader of the Year' in impressive awards ceremony

Oprah Kitchen with Richard Hoggart. Photo submitted.

Under Oprah Kitchen’s leadership, Oaktree Hall and Lodge has flourished, reflecting her dedication, positive attitude, and compassionate approach to care.

Her ability to consistently go the extra mile while maintaining a positive demeanour has not only earned her immense respect from colleagues, peers, and residents but has also profoundly impacted the home’s atmosphere and quality of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Fogg, Managing Director of Highgate Care, said: “Described as an inspiring figure, Oprah has gained immense respect from her colleagues, peers, and our residents. She always goes the extra mile for the home, doing so with a smile and positive attitude.

“Despite working night shifts and managing a young family, Oprah achieved her NVQ level three with a distinction, all while picking up additional shifts to support the home.”

The other finalists for this prestigious award include Amy Everington of Foresters Lodge Care Home in Bridlington and Christianne Cole of Maple Lodge Care Home in Catterick. They have also shown exceptional leadership and dedication within their roles, contributing significantly to their respective homes and communities.

The Highgate Care Awards ceremony is an event that shines a light on the hard work and dedication of care home professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oaktree Hall and Lodge in Bessingby offers accommodation for persons who require residential care, respite care and or caring for adults over sixty five.