Bridlington Central Library’s Book Club will focus on area’s writers on Yorkshire Day

Anybody is welcome to along to the Book Group at 1.30pm in Bridlington Central Library and experience some fine Yorkshire writers.

Book group members will celebrate Yorkshire authors and for the library to display a selection of books, for members to choose from.

The group also felt it would be interesting to record the place of birth for some Yorkshire authors and they listed people they knew of collectively :

Barry Hines (Hoyland), the Brontes (Thornton), Winifred Holtby (Rudston), Susan Hill (Scarborough), Alan Bennett (Leeds), Kate Atkinson (York), Joanne Harris (Barnsley), Louise Beech (Hull), Michael Palin (Sheffield) and Val Wood (Castleford).

