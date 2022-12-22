The event took place on December 19 and was full of festive fun for all.

Colin Lambert, Chair of the U3A, said: “The U3A is a nationwide charity with over 100,00 members, and its entire ethos is to look after people who are no longer in full-time employment.

“More than half the population of Bridlington is retired. Bridlington is one of the biggest U3A groups - we have close to 800 members and we put on over 80 different classes.

The U3A has over 80 different classes to join and has their own orchestra that plays at their special events.

“We put on everything from archery, drama class, teach languages, hold meet up groups and walking groups, all over Bridlington.”

230 members and guests enjoyed the event joining in with line dancing, tap dancing and the brilliant U3A orchestra led the carol concert.

The hall was decorated festively with beautiful creations made by the arts, crafts and photographic groups in the U3A.

Festive refreshments were served, including mince pies of course, during the intermission, and the event was a warm and entertaining event to end the year on.

The U3A would like to thank Sir James Reckitt Charity and The Lords Feoffees whose grants ensured festive refreshments were served and free entry was provided at the event.

The U3A’s next event at the Bridlington Spa Royal Hall is Monday, February 13, at 10:30am.

