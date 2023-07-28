The Hinge Centre is a Bridlington charity that aim to reduce isolation, bring people together, reduce financial stress and support those most vulnerable in the

The charity has had the impact of its current services and future ambitions recognised with its selection as a 2023 Weston Charity Awards winner.

The Hinge Centre in Bridlington has won a prestigious award recognising all they do for the town and their hard work. Photo: Edward Shaw

The award gives the charity the chance to invest in its future with ten months of strategic planning support from a dedicated team of four business experts, thanks to

pro bono charity Pilotlight and a core grant of £6,500 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Jo Sanders-Potts from The Hinge Centre said: "Over the last few years The Hinge has grown significantly, opening a second office closer to the town centre. This has meant that our referral numbers have increased and there is a higher demand for our services.

"We cannot wait to start the work with the Pilotlight experts and work on developing our long term and strategic plans for the organisation.”

The Hinge was chosen from over 100 applicants, all of whom are frontline charities delivering youth, welfare, community or environment services in the North of England, the Midlands and Wales. Other regional charities to be selected are Community Works and Meanwood Valley Urban Farm.

Philippa Charles, Director of the Garfield Weston Foundation said: “Our Trustees are delighted to be able to support a record number of charities this year through the Weston Charity Awards.

“The Awards underscore the Foundation’s passion for nurturing and empowering charities to thrive and support those who need it most.”

Ed Mayo, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, the charity which is connecting The Hinge Centre with a team of coaches, said:

“When you fall, you want someone to catch you. Small charities offer a safety net for so many people who are vulnerable and in need. Yet small charities typically do not have the support and help that they need themselves in order to sustain their work and spread their impact. We are proud to be able to assist 23 inspiring charities