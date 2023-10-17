Bridlington children have chance to win fantastic prizes this year in the Mayor's Christmas Card Competition
This year’s Bridlington Mayor Christmas Card Competition, open to children in Bridlington aged five to 16 years old, is now open for entries.
Bridlington Town Council has secured prizes of a family ticket to the Spa Pantomime and Argos vouchers for £50, £30 and £20.
A town council spokesperson said: “Do you think that you could design the official card used by the mayor of Bridlington?
"The winning entry will win a £50 Argos Voucher and a family ticket to the Bridlington Spa Pantomime. They also get their design printed and used as the mayor of Bridlington’s official Christmas card!”
All entries must be sent to Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS, and contain the child’s name, age and school currently attending.
The deadline for design entries is Sunday, November 26.