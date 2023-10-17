News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington children have chance to win fantastic prizes this year in the Mayor's Christmas Card Competition

Youngsters in Bridlington have been given the chance to win £50 voucher and family pantomime ticket by designing the Mayor's Christmas card.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
People must send entries to the town council office on Marshall Avenue by Sunday, November 26People must send entries to the town council office on Marshall Avenue by Sunday, November 26
This year’s Bridlington Mayor Christmas Card Competition, open to children in Bridlington aged five to 16 years old, is now open for entries.

Bridlington Town Council has secured prizes of a family ticket to the Spa Pantomime and Argos vouchers for £50, £30 and £20.

A town council spokesperson said: “Do you think that you could design the official card used by the mayor of Bridlington?

"The winning entry will win a £50 Argos Voucher and a family ticket to the Bridlington Spa Pantomime. They also get their design printed and used as the mayor of Bridlington’s official Christmas card!”

All entries must be sent to Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS, and contain the child’s name, age and school currently attending.

The deadline for design entries is Sunday, November 26.

