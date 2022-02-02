Bridlington children to recieve specially minted coin to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the town council

The specially minted coin created for Bridlington Town Council.

The council will also send a coin to Her Majesty The Queen along with a letter of congratulation.

Any coins remaining after the deliveries to the schools will be sold at the council’s office on Marshall Avenue with the proceeds going to the mayor’s chosen charities (the Bridlington Sea Cadets, Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat, Fishermen’s Mission, Bridlington Royal Navy Association and Bridlington Submariners Association).

This year The Queen celebrates seven decades on the throne and becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events and initiatives will take place throughout 2022 across the UK, culminating in four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Bridlington’s deputy mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, said: “This is something we tend to do for national celebrations and this coin has been created for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Giving a coin to the kids provides them with a memento that they can keep and remember the Queen by.

“We think it works really well by giving the coin to pupils at the infant and junior schools because as they move up to the secondary school they don’t get one and the next generation of youngsters coming through become the recipients.

“So if the Queen is still here in five years’ time, we will probably do another one to celebrate the event.

“The coin puts an anchor down in history and connects children to the moment.

“For the anniversary of World War One we did a commemorative coin that was in the shape of the WW1 medal.

“This time we have minted a coin and will be sending one to the Queen with a letter of congratulations. She has a set of Bridlington-based coins and the Queen’s staff always write back to thank us.

“The specially designed coin has no monetary value but will provide the children with a keepsake of the jubilee.