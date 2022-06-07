Bridlington Christ Church assistant curate Miriam Thurlow to be ordained as a priest

A person in the Bridlington area is among 15 deacons to be ordained as a priest by the archbishop and bishops of the Diocese of York this weekend.

By Phil Hutchinson
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 8:48 am
Rev Miriam Thurlow will be ordained as a priest this weekend.
Rev Miriam Thurlow will be ordained by the Archbishop of York, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Stephen Cottrell, during a service in Hull Minster on Saturday (June 11).

Rev Miriam is assistant curate at Bridlington Christ Church with Bessingby and Ulrome.

She grew up in Bristol in a Christian family where faith was always a part of life; she first felt a calling towards Christian ministry and leadership at York University.

She spent a year working for the Bible Reading Fellowship with the national ‘Messy Church’ team and had a great time meeting lots of local churches, running training sessions and writing materials amongst many other things.

She trained for ordination at Cranmer Hall and enjoyed being a part of the community and learning alongside people from all walks of life.

