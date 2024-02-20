Bridlington Coastguard called to assist person who fell from cliff near Hornsea

The coastguard was called in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Image: Bridlington Coastguard)

The team were tasked by Humber Coastguard on 2.15 am and once they arrived on scene, they quickly established that the casualty was safe, but unable to reach the top of the cliff due to the very wet, muddy conditions.

It was decided that a standard cliff top, rope rescue setup would be best to extract the casualty to the top of the cliff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cliff rescue technician was lowered over the cliff edge and used a rescue strop to assist the casualty back to the top of the cliff where the Ambulance Service and police were able to further assist.