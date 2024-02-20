Bridlington Coastguard called to assist person who fell from cliff near Hornsea
The team were tasked by Humber Coastguard on 2.15 am and once they arrived on scene, they quickly established that the casualty was safe, but unable to reach the top of the cliff due to the very wet, muddy conditions.
It was decided that a standard cliff top, rope rescue setup would be best to extract the casualty to the top of the cliff.
A cliff rescue technician was lowered over the cliff edge and used a rescue strop to assist the casualty back to the top of the cliff where the Ambulance Service and police were able to further assist.
If you see a coastal emergency or get into difficulty yourself whilst at the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.