Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team looking for new recruits to support the community and learn new skills
Start something new in 2023 and join the Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team as a Coastguard Rescue Officer.
As part of the Coastguard family, you will learn new skills, help the community when they need it most, and make lifelong friends.
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team is a Government funded search and rescue service which serves Bridlington and the surrounding area.
If you want to make a difference to the local community and join, the types of incidents the Coastguard covers include: cliff rescues, lost and missing person searches, ordnance, flooding and more.
The Coastguard team is looking to recruit volunteers from the local area, such as Bridlington, Flamborough, Bempton and other surrounding villages.
Prospective applicants need to be over 18 years of age and have a full UK driving licence.
The Bridlington Coastguard station is located at Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) on Limekiln Lane, Bridlington, YO15 2LX.
For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard
For more details or an application pack, email [email protected]