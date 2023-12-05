Bridlington Coastguard says farewell to a 'dedicated' and 'reliable' team member

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team are saying goodbye to one of their team as he prepares to travel to the other side of the world.

Tom Wragg has been with the coastguard for just under five years. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

Tom Wragg, who has been with the Bridlington Coastguard Team for almost five years, is hanging up his overalls in pursuit of hotter climes.

Jordan Grebby, Station Officer for Bridlington Coastguard Team, said: “Since joining the team Tom has grown into a very committed and dedicated Coastguard and it’s a big loss to our team that we are saying goodbye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d personally like to thank Tom for being reliable and for turning out during the days and nights to help those in need- without people like Tom we wouldn’t be able to provide the service we do to the people of Bridlington.

“Tom, we wish you well for the future and every success in your next venture!”