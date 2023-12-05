News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Coastguard says farewell to a 'dedicated' and 'reliable' team member

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team are saying goodbye to one of their team as he prepares to travel to the other side of the world.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Tom Wragg has been with the coastguard for just under five years. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

Tom Wragg, who has been with the Bridlington Coastguard Team for almost five years, is hanging up his overalls in pursuit of hotter climes.

Jordan Grebby, Station Officer for Bridlington Coastguard Team, said: “Since joining the team Tom has grown into a very committed and dedicated Coastguard and it’s a big loss to our team that we are saying goodbye.

“I’d personally like to thank Tom for being reliable and for turning out during the days and nights to help those in need- without people like Tom we wouldn’t be able to provide the service we do to the people of Bridlington.

“Tom, we wish you well for the future and every success in your next venture!”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/bridlington.coastguard for more information on the Bridlington Coastguard Team

