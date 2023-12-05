Bridlington Coastguard says farewell to a 'dedicated' and 'reliable' team member
Tom Wragg, who has been with the Bridlington Coastguard Team for almost five years, is hanging up his overalls in pursuit of hotter climes.
Jordan Grebby, Station Officer for Bridlington Coastguard Team, said: “Since joining the team Tom has grown into a very committed and dedicated Coastguard and it’s a big loss to our team that we are saying goodbye.
“I’d personally like to thank Tom for being reliable and for turning out during the days and nights to help those in need- without people like Tom we wouldn’t be able to provide the service we do to the people of Bridlington.
“Tom, we wish you well for the future and every success in your next venture!”
