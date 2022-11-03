Bridlington community groups celebrate thanks to funding from Co-op members

With this winter set to be a challenge due to the cost of living crisis, the Local Community Fund provided by the Co-op will be a lifeline for many community groups in Bridlington.

When Co-op members purchase own-brand items money is raised for the Local Community Fund.

Thanks to the fund, causes in Bridlington will receive a share of £10,848.73 this month.

Since the launch of the Local Community Fund in 2016, the Bridlington area has been awarded a total of £133,783.71 and 28 local causes have been supported.

Groups in the Bridlington area who have benefitted from this fund include: Girl Guiding Bridlington North, Flamborough Pre-School and Flamborough Women's Institute.

Recently, the Co-op’s Local Community Fund has benefitted 4,500 community projects across the UK and approximately 1.3 million people have been supported by the venture.

Rebecca Birbeck, Director of Community & Membership Participation at Co-op said: “I am delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised, simply by choosing Co-op.

"We know that the Cost of Living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes.

“I’m proud our Local Community Fund can be a lifeline, not only promoting the development of stronger, more resilient and fairer communities but also helping people cope with what life throws at them.

“Our members have all helped make their communities places where they can be proud to live and work.”