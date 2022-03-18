Bridlington Contemporary Gallery exhibition to showcase lockdown photographs of town landmarks

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery is showcasing a new exhibition entitled ‘Exercise and Recreation; Bridlington 2020’.

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery is set to showcase a new exhibition featuring views familiar to every town resident.

The new exhibition, entitled ‘Exercise and Recreation; Bridlington 2020’ will start on Friday, April 1.

The event features photographs that Nigel Folds captured during his daily walks during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bridlington's Manor Street, captured by Nigel Folds.

Nigel said: “In 2020 we all had to stay at home and avoid contact with other people. We were only allowed outside for an hour a day – for exercise and recreation. “I took my camera with me and started to explore Bridlington.

“This is what I saw during my walks.”

The West Street gallery will be open between 11am and 4pm on April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10.

Visit www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk/gallery for more details.