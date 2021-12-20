Bridlington Contemporary’s series of ‘Happenings’ during January to support the Hinge Centre

Nigel and Rebecca Folds at Bridlington Contemporary.

From Saturday, January 1 to Sunday, January 30, the gallery’s window will stage a 30-minute Happening at 3pm each day.

The programme for these Happenings is as follows.

1st January - Party, 2nd - Sci-Fi, 3rd - Tolkien, 4th - Pop Music, 5th - Writing; 6th - 12th Night, 7th - Telephone, 8th - Bubbles, 9th - Balloons, 10th - House Plant Appreciation, 11th - Thank you, 12th - Tea, 13th - Rubber Duck, 14th - Sandwich, 15th - Hats, 16th - Fig Rolls, 17th - Kazoos, 18th - Cleaning/Windows, 19th - Outlaws, 20th - Cheeselovers, 21st - Squirrel Appreciation, 22nd - Polka Dot, 23rd - Manet’s Birthday, 24th - Belly Laugh, 25th - Burns Night, 26th - Television, 27th - Chocolate cake, 28th - Pop Art, 29th - Desert Island Discs, 30th - Opposite.

The West Street gallery has also set up a GoldenGiving fundraising link and is hoping the Happenings event will bring in £300 for the centre.

A Bridlington Contemporary spokesperson said: “We aim to raise money for the Hinge Centre. We are hoping to live stream these events and further details about the event will follow.

“The Hinge Centre supports vulnerable people in our community and helps them to overcome disadvantage and hardship. If you would like to know more about their work take a look at their www.thehinge.org.uk website.”

Go to www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/bridlingtoncontemporaryforthehinge to support the gallery’s campaign.

Visit www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk/gallery to find out more about the gallery.