Bridlington couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary and special birthday with emotional trip down memory lane

Cora and Michael Pease, from Bridlington, visited the church that they were married in for their diamond wedding anniversary, as well as Michael's 83rd birthday.

Cora Pease came from Leeds originally whereas Michael Pease was born and bred in Bridlington, a town he has lived in all his life.

The couple have recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, which was the same day as Mr Pease’s 83rd birthday.

The Bridlington couple also celebrated with a special party with all of their loved ones near.

When he was younger Mr Pease was a bricklayer and worked for the council while Cora Pease was a childminder and fostered children. The couple had four children; Julie, Sean, Helen and Michael. They have lived together in Bridlington for many years and have a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen Cooney, daughter, said: “They enjoy living in Bridlington together meeting their friends in town for a cuppa and a chat.

“They are fantastic parents who will do anything for us. Even to this day they are amazing parents and grandparents that we all love- I wouldn’t change them for love nor money.

“I took them to the church where they got married, St Matthew's in Chapel Allerton, for the first time in 60 years. It made my dad very emotional.

“We then took the home for a party with their close friends and some of their grandchildren and great grandchildren. We also sent them on a special holiday to the Cotswolds for a few days.