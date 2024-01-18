Bridlington couple need to raise money to give baby boy a proper funeral after he died just 22 weeks into the pregnancy
Daniel and Gabrielle Readshaw lost their baby boy Daniel Junior just before Christmas last year.
On December 14, Mrs Readshaw went for a routine gender scan which revealed that her baby boy was very ill. There was very little water to support him, which caused Mrs Readshaw to be referred to a specialist in Leeds.
The specialist advised that her baby’s kidneys and bladder were not working properly, and there was a high chance that her son would have been still born if she managed to keep him to full term.
They advised that the best thing for their son was to give birth to him at 22 weeks and 3 days, because he was suffering in pain.
On December 23, Mrs Readshaw went into hospital and baby Daniel Junior was born at 4pm, tragically dying only three minutes later.
Chantelle Briggs, a close friend of Mrs Readshaw and her family, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.
Ms Briggs said via the fundraising page: “We were told that we would not get help with the funding for Baby Daniel’s funeral as Gabrielle was not at 24 weeks.
According to the GOV.co.uk website: “The Children's Funeral Fund for England can help to pay for some of the costs of a funeral for a child under 18 or a baby stillborn after the 24th week of pregnancy.”
Ms Briggs said: “Gabrielle and her husband now have to pay for the funeral, headstone ect.
“This is causing extra stress for her and her family as they don’t have the funds for the funeral.
“Any help would be very much appreciated because baby Daniel deserves the best send off possible.”
Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/daniel-junior-readshaw?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer to donate to the GoFundMe page for baby Daniel’s funeral.