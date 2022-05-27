Bridlington CYP awarded £24,000 from Youth Investment Fund for new coaching shelter and CCTV improvements

Bridlington CYP runs a wide range of sports and activities at its Gypsey Road venue.

Bridlington Club for Young People (CYP) is among 418 youth services, facilities and organisations to benefit from a cash injection.

The club, which runs a wide range of sports and activities at its Gypsey Road venue, will receive £24,000 to fund extended CCTV coverage and the construction of a shelter for sports coaching.

A statement by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “This will encourage the continued use of the site by children and young people from deprived areas in East Yorkshire.”

The fund has been designed to create, improve and expand local youth facilities and services across the country, to support young people’s health, wellbeing and skills for work and life, no matter where they live. £12 million funding has been fast-tracked to local youth services where supply is short of meeting demand.

This will help to level up access to services, trusted youth workers and dedicated facilities for young people.

The funding will help to expand the reach and range of services on offer, meet demand and reduce running costs.

It will be used to cover small-scale capital improvements such as providing new laptops to youth groups, small redevelopments of buildings and facilities, and improving transport, such as providing a new minibus for a youth club so they can extend activities beyond their local area.

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Civil Society, said: “We want every young person, no matter where they’re from, to have the chance to get the best start in life.

“We are firing the starting gun on the rollout of our National Youth Guarantee and putting more money into improving access to youth services where it is most needed.”