Bridlington Dial A Ride bus service is set to benefit from a new minibus
The service has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Motability Foundation which identified community transport as a priority area for support.
Caroline Wegrzyn, H.A.R.T manager, said the grant was ‘a fantastic opportunity to purchase a new low floor minibus with wheelchair access which will benefit passengers with mobility issues in Bridlington’.
The bus is available specifically for Bridlington residents who have a disability which prevents them using public transport.
H.A.R.T. surveyed passengers to identify any transport problems and what they had difficulties accessing in the town, attending doctors’ appointments, coffee mornings, club meetings, meeting friends, were some of the things listed.
Some passengers stated that using the H.A.R.T service gave them ‘independence to do their shopping’ and that they appreciated the help and care received from its staff and drivers.
Jane Evison, chair of H.A.R.T, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to meet the needs of more people and are extremely grateful to the Motability Foundation for providing funding which will make it possible to reach more people through H.A.R.T. services.”
Visit www.medibus.org.uk to find out more about the H.A.R.T service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.