Bridlington entertainer appealing for wide-brimmed wedding hats to create short film project

Entertainer John D Slater.

John D Slater is hoping residents will have some wedding hats tucked away in dusty corners or on top of wardrobes – and would like to donate them for a short film project.

Mr Slater said: “I could do with around a dozen hats for a dance display.

“I am hoping to create a short film with some older people doing some dance.

“They will be playing characters going to the zoo back in the 1940s, when people did wear these large brimmed hats. They used to be very popular at weddings but have started to go out of fashion with people favouring fascinators, etc.

“People in the past will have bought hats for weddings and then tucked them away for the next one, but the hats never get worn again as they buy another one for the next occasion.

“It would be wonderful if we could get a dozen of them which would then be used in the five-minute ballet we have planned with a group of older people.

“The group meets on Mondays at the Bridlington Priory Church Rooms and we are putting together a routine.”