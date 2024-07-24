Bridlington families invited to enjoy first Big Picnic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families in the Bridlington area are invited to take part in the first ever Big Picnic this summer, hosted by Parenting Mental Health.

The charity is asking supporters, families and workplaces to take part in the event on Thursday August 29, to raise funds and awareness for parents who are supporting a child with mental health challenges.

Families, friends, neighbours and colleagues across the region are invited to host their own picnic and will be given a fundraising pack that includes a specially designed recipe from former Great British Bake Off contestant Dan Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kit also contains fundraising materials and tips on how to make the event a success, in exchange for an optional donation to Parenting Mental Health.

Families can enjoy the first Big Picnic.

Additionally, the charity will host a virtual picnic on August 29 for its 40,000+ community members, filled with interactive workshops, talks and activities to boost wellbeing, including sessions on therapeutic journalling, breathwork, creative writing, clay therapy and a digital picnic that families can join from the comfort of their own home.

Suzanne Alderson, Founder, Parenting Mental Health, says: “We hope families across Yorkshire will get involved with our first ever Big Picnic event, as it will play a big part in achieving this goal and help us to raise essential funds to continue providing our services to parents who don’t have anywhere else to turn.”

As well as the Big Picnic cupcake recipe from Dan Hunter, crochet expert Moonfly's Emporium will provide a crochet pattern for a picnic basket and the charity’s food community will be sharing recipes for their favourite sweet and savoury picnic dishes.