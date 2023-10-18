Bridlington family business 'over the moon' to be finalists in regional awards and beat record number of entrants

A&B Healthcare is a family run healthcare company located on the Bessingby Industrial Estate, Bridlington.

The family run healthcare company, located on the Bessingby Industrial Estate, Bridlington, is in the running for both the best special impact and business service categories. They beat strong competition with a record number of family businesses entering the awards from across the region.

Louise McHale, recruiter and administration at A&B Healthcare said: “After running the Bridlington and Hull branches of national home care provider Allied healthcare for over 20 years, Joanne Ayre was devastated to find out the company was entering liquidation in late 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the thought of hundreds of clients being without care and hundreds of staff being out of work, Joanne sat down with family members Bethany, Michael and Kelly and the idea of A&B Healthcare was born.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A&B Healthcare are finalists in both the best special impact and business service categories for the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards.

“Looking back to this transition period, we are incredibly proud of how well the startup process was handled by our whole team. We really feel that this pulled our team closer together and this is where our ‘’family’ was created.

“We pride ourselves on being a family company and ensure all our care staff feel like part of that family, our office door is always open and we offer support to them 24/7.

The finalists will now receive a visit from a specially selected panel of judges from across the region before a final decision is made. The winners will be announced at an awards celebration on Friday November 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McHale said: “This month we are over the moon to have been shortlisted into two separate categories of the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2023!

“Each and every one of our employees deserves this recognition, we have come so far as a '’family'’ and the commitment, dedication and teamwork is the only thing that makes this all possible.

“From a small family brainstorm, A&B Healthcare was born, who knew back then that it was the start of something so special. Regardless of the outcome, the nominations alone are testament to the incredible team we have and we would love to share this with our local community.”

Another exciting date for A&B Healthcare is their fast approaching ‘wear it pink’ fundraising day on October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff, clients and their family members are invited to come to the business’ office between 10am and 2pm where everyone will be wearing pink and will be surrounded by pink decorations.

There will be a raffle and bake sale alongside a number of fun games to keep all visitors entertained.