Bridlington family's bid to make lasting memories following ‘devastating news’

A Bridlington mum is re-doubling her efforts to raise funds for her daughter and grandchildren following some more devastating news.

Steph Allsopp has set up a GoFundMe page to support her daughter, Ashleigh Ellerton, and her children.

The fund will go towards making memories after Ashleigh was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer, aged 24. She had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and hormone treatment but unfortunately, now aged 29, the cancer has spread to her liver and her brain. She has been given the devastating news that she has three months to live.

So far, the GoFundMe page has managed to raise £11,682, thanks to the generosity of 489 donations. The total is set at £20,000.

Steph said: “It is a very tough time but I want my grandchildren to have as many lovely memories as possible with their mum as she is now living on borrowed time.

"Ashleigh has four beautiful babies – so we are asking for donations to provide them with days out, weekends away and holidays so they can make precious memories.

"I won’t lie. I am devastated that I will lose my daughter but I’m more devastated that my grandchildren will lose their rock, their provider, their comfort blanket, their one and only mummy.”

Ashleigh added: "I know I've been extremely quiet of late and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

"I’ve seen all the messages of support and love and I appreciate every single one.

"Unfortunately my silence has been because I've quite frankly been extremely ill with side effects of the leptomeningeal disease.

“Unfortunately I was rushed into hospital with concerning symptoms and scans have shown that the leptomeningeal disease is now wide spread into my spine.

“Taking that into consideration it has been decided by both myself and my medical team that I end all treatment for both the leptomeningeal disease and the liver disease and move to palliative pain relief until the time comes for hospice care.

"As you can imagine this is the hardest decision I’ve had to make but spending time with my children and family is my main priority.

"Hopefully I can make more memories with my babies in the time I have left.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/ashleigh-and-her-children-make-memories if you would like to support the GoFundMe campaign.