News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke

Bridlington farmer shortlisted for National Egg and Poultry Awards final due to his 'determination and wonderful spirit

A farmer in the Bridlington area has made it to the finals of the 2023 National Egg and Poultry Awards.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm in Bridlington, is a contender in the highly-coveted ‘Young Producer of the Year’ category.

He was recognised for his outstanding work producing free-range eggs for The Happy Egg Co.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner will be announced in London at a gala event in July.

William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm, has made it to the finals of the 2023 National Egg and Poultry Awards.William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm, has made it to the finals of the 2023 National Egg and Poultry Awards.
William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm, has made it to the finals of the 2023 National Egg and Poultry Awards.
Most Popular

William first began producing free-range eggs at just 20 years old, taking on responsibilities from his father.

The farm itself has a mix of free-range egg and arable production.

He said: “It’s brilliant to make the finals!

“Truth is, I’m just trying to do the best job I can. It’s as simple as that. So long as our hens are well looked after, our free-range eggs are great quality and people enjoy eating them, then I’m very happy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re so proud of William and impressed by his determination and wonderful spirit”, said Avril Ritchie, national performance manager at Noble Foods.

“William epitomises what it means to be a Noble Foods producer. He’s kind, resilient and above all else – puts the welfare of his birds first.

"We wish William all the best in the National Egg Awards."

The past year hasn’t been without its challenges though. William’s was one of several unlucky farms to be struck by Avian Influenza in September 2022.

Since then, the emphasis has been on preparing for the farm’s new flocks, due to arrive in November this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

William has also put enormous effort into growing cereals, potatoes and oil seed rape – all valuable commodities for local trade.

He said he is particularly proud of the farm’s dedicated farm shop.

Read More
Bridlington man's skydive help raise £56,000 for Macmillan cause
Related topics:BridlingtonLondon