William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm in Bridlington, is a contender in the highly-coveted ‘Young Producer of the Year’ category.

He was recognised for his outstanding work producing free-range eggs for The Happy Egg Co.

The winner will be announced in London at a gala event in July.

William Waind, 25, from Marton Manor Farm, has made it to the finals of the 2023 National Egg and Poultry Awards.

William first began producing free-range eggs at just 20 years old, taking on responsibilities from his father.

The farm itself has a mix of free-range egg and arable production.

He said: “It’s brilliant to make the finals!

“Truth is, I’m just trying to do the best job I can. It’s as simple as that. So long as our hens are well looked after, our free-range eggs are great quality and people enjoy eating them, then I’m very happy.”

“We’re so proud of William and impressed by his determination and wonderful spirit”, said Avril Ritchie, national performance manager at Noble Foods.

“William epitomises what it means to be a Noble Foods producer. He’s kind, resilient and above all else – puts the welfare of his birds first.

"We wish William all the best in the National Egg Awards."

The past year hasn’t been without its challenges though. William’s was one of several unlucky farms to be struck by Avian Influenza in September 2022.

Since then, the emphasis has been on preparing for the farm’s new flocks, due to arrive in November this year.

William has also put enormous effort into growing cereals, potatoes and oil seed rape – all valuable commodities for local trade.