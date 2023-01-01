The new group started in November, spear-headed by Christina Skitt-Mills who used to attend a women’s well-being group in Scarborough, before moving to Bridlington in June 2022.

After growing in size, the group is now held in the Bridlington Morrisons Community Room every Tuesday - excluding bank holidays - between 7pm-9pm. This allows working women to come to the group and gives those in isolation somewhere to go in the evening.

Christina, organiser of the group, said: “We are there as peer to peer support for those who are struggling and need help.

Morrisons supermarket in Bridlington has a community room which the Women's Wellbeing group are using to host their weekly meet-ups.

“For example, if they are going to counselling and need an extra boost. We are not qualified or trained in any form of medication - we are there to help people get through their week.

“It is free - you do not need a referral. Just get your bum to the meeting – we have free tea, coffee and biscuits. And don’t worry, it is nice and warm - we have the heating on!

“There are a few people that come to our meetings who have told me it’s their first time going out in an evening since lockdown.”

With the cost of living crisis affecting everyone this year, it is more important than ever that women have a space to feel comfortable, supported and offload stress with other women who understand.

The group has two Facebook groups: a private group for those who attend the meetings in person and an open one for women to access and learn more about the group.

If you are unable to join the meetings in person, there are also virtual meetings held on Zoom which are posted to the open Facebook group on Tuesday evenings.

These are provided by the head office of Women’s Well-being, which is based in Scotland, and gives women an opportunity to get support from other women from the comfort of their own homes.