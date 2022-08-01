Bridlington firm praised after mending stolen mobility scooter free of charge

Founder and managing director of Bayliss Mobility Ltd, Gary Braithwaite, said he was glad to step in and help out after Mr Chamberlain’s ordeal.

Derek Chamberlain, who lives at Kent Square on the West Hill estate, had his mobility scooter stolen between 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20.

A few days later it was returned but had been damaged with the canopy in a bad way along with a few other issues.

However, Bayliss Mobility Ltd, which is based on Hilderthorpe Road, offered to fix the damage free of charge after hearing about the incident from Mr Chamberlain’s neighbour Graham Baverstock.

He said: “We went out to West Hill, took a look at the scooter, and brought it in to mend.

“We basically straightened out his canopy, gave it a service and a check over to make sure everything was OK. We also fitted an alarm for him to give him some peace of mind.

“Mr Chamberlain has been through the mill so we were delighted to help him out and give him some freedom again.”

Mr Baverstock said: “Mr Chamberlain would like to thank Bayliss Mobility and Mr Braithwaite for their generosity. It means so much to him.

“I would also like to thank the Bridlington Free Press for highlighting the theft. I think this helped to get the scooter returned.

“Mr Chamberlain is aged 80 and an armed forces veteran who served six years, based partly in Hong Kong.