Bridlington Friends Association joins Millau Twinning 30th Anniversary celebrations
The BFA’s community and business officer Richard Myerscough is working with Chris Myers, and emails have been sent to BFA members to ask if they would like to be hosts for Millau residents who will be visiting Bridlington.
The visit will take place between Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 13.
Bridlington residents can still be part of the celebrations and host visitors – and they do not need to speak French.
A spokesperson said: “The group from Millau will stay in people’s homes in and around Bridlington for the week with a full itinerary of events which you can be a part of. All you need to do is provide accommodation and some meals and your friendship!
"The group will be made up of couples, families and singles and the French Twinning Association will match you with some like-minded people, who enjoy similar activities to you. Many friends have been made over the past 30 years.”
BFA chairperson Tracey Hobson, the committee, and members will be hosting the Millau visitors on Wednesday, April 10 at a special BFA Friendship Café at the Town Bar, Queensgate from 1-4pm.
If you would like to be a host ( then please contact Chris Myers on 07749 776746 or email [email protected] for details.