Bridlington Fun Run: still chance for people - and race as your favourite comic book hero

Although bookings are now closed for the inaugural Bridlington Beach 5K, you can still enter the Fun Run on the same day.

The Fun Run will be for children, and those adults who do not wish to run the full 5k.

It will cost £2 per entrant, and everyone who takes part will receive a medal.

Entrants for the Fun Run can just turn up on the day to take part.

The event is seen as an exciting new addition to the calendar in the resort, and hopes are high that it will become an annual occasion, arranged initially by the Coastal Services team of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Bridlington Road Runners and the Yorkshire Coast BID.

The event is being held in conjunction with Comic Con being hosted at Bridlington Spa on the same day.

For those who fancy doing the 5k or Fun Run dressed as their favourite comic book hero, there will be a prize for the best dressed, to be awarded by the Comic Con judges.

And it could be a great money-spinner too for your favourite charity.

Cllr Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said : “This new event will be great for Bridlington, and will undoubtedly help the health and wellbeing of the town’s residents.

"People will be able to take part just for fun, or perhaps to raise money for charity, and we will also be offering prizes for the best fancy dress as well, especially as the event will coincide with Bridlington Comic Con.”

Martyn Coltman, Director of Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District, added: “It will be fantastic to see so many participants, as this is a great way to have fun with family and friends and raise money for charity.

"This is a great example of where outside events can complement other activities around the town for the benefit of the business community.”