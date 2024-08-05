Bridlington fundraising group member celebrates 25 years of volunteering for Marie Curie

Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, and Eileen Johnston celebrating 25 years fundraising.

Bridlington Fundraising Group Member Eileen Johnston is celebrating 25 years of fundraising for Marie Curie.

Eileen has marked the milestone with a celebration with the group and Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Local Community Fundraiser.

Since Eileen started in 1999, she has raised more than £160,000 towards helping people in the local area who are living with a terminal illness and their families. The group have hosted events such as summer balls, Christmas craft events, musical evenings, cookery demonstrations and numerous collections in our streets and local shops.

Eileen Johnston of The Bridlington Fundraising Group said: “Our Fundraising Group are all aware of the wonderful work done by our Marie Curie Nurses and willingly give their time to help with street collections and a variety of fundraising events throughout the year.

"The people of Bridlington are always generous in their support and when dropping coins into our collection boxes will often tell us how our nurses have helped them and their families in difficult times.”

All money raised by the Bridlington Fundraising Group will help Marie Curie provide expert care, guidance and support to help people with a terminal illness, and their families, get the most from the time they have left.

Marie Curie also supports people throughout their illness by giving practical information, support from trained Helper volunteers and being there when someone wants to talk.

Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “I would like to congratulate Eileen on her 25 years of service, we are grateful for all the work she has put into it over the years. She is so passionate about raising money and it all helps pay for our nursing services in the area.

"We couldn’t do the work that we do without volunteers like Eileen.”

The Bridlington Fundraising Group next event is an antique quiz evening on Wednesday September 11 at 7pm at The Sefton Hotel. Tickets are £5 and include a pie and pea supper.

To find out more about fundraising or volunteering, please call Amelia on 07732825903 or email [email protected].

Those with questions about terminal illness and are looking for support, visit mariecurie.org.uk/help or contact the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).