Bridlington Health and Wellbeing event is a 'brilliant opportunity' to get free health advice

The Bridlington Health and Wellbeing event will be held at the Crown Buildings, Quay Road, Bridlington on Thursday, March 21 between 2pm and 4pm.

People are asked to use Entrance A to attend the event and wheelchair access is available.

Stand holders include: Bridlington Health Forum; Bridlington Primary Care Network; Integrated Care Partnership; Yorkshire Coast Motor Neurone disease Support Group; Pensioner Action Group East Riding; Salt Revive (Clare Atkinson); Bemer; Cancer Alliance; Smile foundation (K.M-H); East Yorkshire Community Transport; Dementia /Alzheimer's; Hope House – David Howe; East Riding Libraries – Boditrax; Hinge/ Mind; Carers plus; Hospital from Home; ERYC Public Health Bus – Addictions and Inclusion Health; Diabetes support group; Social Prescribers; Healthwatch East Riding and East Yorkshire Public Health – Children and Young People.

A Bridlington Health Forum spokesman said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for people to drop in to see a wide range of displays and stalls.

"We’ve had a fantastic response from many health and healthcare experts who will be on hand to show and explain what’s available and how to access them.

"See you there and have an opportunity to have your questions answered.”