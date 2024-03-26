Bridlington Health Forum set to host its next public meeting at Bridlington North Library

The health forum meeting will be held at Bridlington North Library.

The public meeting starts at 1pm and Andy Kingdom, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s public health director is the special guest speaker – plus others from the local health trust.

A health forum spokesperson said: “Come and join us at the meeting and have an opportunity to have your questions answered by the decision makers.

"We hope to live stream it on our Facebook page if you can’t make it.

"The AGM is the time that the chair and committee members are voted in. We are constantly looking for new members and people who want to take an active role in trying to improve local health services. If you want to be part of the team, please contact us using our Facebook page or website for more information.