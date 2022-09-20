Bridlington honours Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Proclaims Charles III King

The reading of the Proclamation in Bridlington

Mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens, described the events in the town over the last week, including changes to a special civic service at Bridlington Priory.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens said: “The Town Council set up the Book of Condolence and organised the Proclamation of the new King.

“We arranged for the Reverend Mark Carey of Christ Church in Bridlington to say a prayer at the ceremony and then I read the proclamation.

Bridlington Town Council Book of Condolence

“It was extremely well attended by the people of Bridlington.

“For a while after that, it felt as though nothing was happening, but then we were told about the vigil at 8pm on Sunday September 18.

"Considering the weather and the time of night, it was well attended by the town councillors and there were still enough people there to make a sizeable effect.”

Reverend Carey read the procedure and a whistle was blown at 8pm to begin the minutes silence, and then again at 8.01pm to end it.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens said: “This was followed by a prayer for the Queen and then we sang the National Anthem led by Ben Cooper of Shamrock Experience.

“In the end it was difficult to get people to go. People were emotionally involved in the event.”

The morning of September 18 was due to be the Mayor’s Civic Service, traditionally a celebratory affair attended by representatives from most of the towns in the area and the deputy Lord Mayor of Hull

Cllr Heslop-Mullens said: “All mayors tend to have a civic service, and we decided we could alter our plans to fit with the guidance and that we should continue with the event.

"We changed the service to reflect commemorating the queen and cancelled the full band to have a lone piper instead.

“Town crier Brian Fairfield rang the bell to get everybody into line and we made sure everything was done in the best possible taste.

“We went to the Priory led by a lone piper who played a lament and Rev Strand led a one minute silence.