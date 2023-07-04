Franco Villani has been a maintenance engineer in the estates department at Bridlington Hospital for the past 25 years.

He was honoured at the Crown Spa Hotel, Scarborough, where deputy chief executive and finance director, Andrew Bertram, paid tribute to the dedicated and caring staff from across the Trust – many of whom have spent much of their working lives in the National Health Service.

Franco is also a trade union representative and recently became a staff governor.

He said: “I’m really proud to have worked for the NHS for the past 25 years alongside dedicated, caring, professionals – as well as working in Bridlington as part of a fantastic team.”

This year 69 members of staff from Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals have reached the milestone of 40 or 25 years dedicated service to the National Health Service. Between them they have worked over 1,800 years.

Mr Bertram said: “Our long service awards are about celebrating the service, commitment and skills of staff who’ve shown their loyalty to the trust over many years.

“There is no doubt the last few years have been a challenging time for the NHS but one thing it’s highlighted is how much our people are the glue of this organisation.