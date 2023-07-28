News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington housebuilder marks 75th NHS anniversary with £75,000 donation and key worker deposit scheme extension

Barratt marks 75th NHS anniversary by extending its Key Worker Deposit Scheme in Bridlington and donates £75,000 to NHS charities
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

To help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS and to say thank you for the amazing work it does, B arratt Developments is helping NHS workers across Bridlington to afford a new home by helping towards their deposits.

On top of extending the deposit scheme, Barratt Developments is also donating £75,000 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The three charities each receiving £25,000 are: NHS Charities Together, The Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

The extension to the deposit scheme has been timed to celebrate the NHS’s 75th anniversary on July 5, and will now be available on reservations up until December 15.

The scheme means NHS workers can be offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price.

Originally launched in October 2022, Barratt has helped around 2,000 NHS workers. Taken together, the total savings from it for NHS workers is over £23 million.

As well as being a welcome boost to the 1.2 million workers in the NHS, the deposit scheme will also support workers in: Education, The Police Force, Fire Service, MOD, Environmental Service, National Highways, Probation Service, Prison Service and Local Authorities.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Yorkshire East, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has helped 2,000 NHS workers to be able to afford their new home, so what better way to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS by extending the scheme for another six months.

"The NHS treats over a million people a day and touches all our lives, so we want to say a big thank you to all of our essential frontline workers through this deposit scheme extension and by donating £75,000 in total to NHS Charities Together, The Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Florence Nightingale Foundation.”

Barratt Developments has its Barratt Homes The Sands development in Bridlington, which offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes, each one built with energy efficient properties in a stylish and modern layout.

Visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/offers/key-worker-deposit-contribution/ to find out more.

