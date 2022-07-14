Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

This excellent photo, taken at North Landing by John Shentall, features a glorious sun-soaked scene.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Aled Jones focuses on the area just outside the harbour for this photograph.

Gary Sollitt’s wonderful shot shows the majesty of the northside’s coastline to Bridlington from Sewerby.

Aled Jones frames a pair of beautiful white horses near Rudston.

One of the land trains at Bridlington was snapped by Alan Ross.

Carol Jackson took this photo during the classic vehicle gathering.

Aled Jones sent in this portrait of a herring gull.

This great image of a colourful parasol on Bridlington’s north beach was sent in by David Jenkinson.