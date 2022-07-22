Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

This excellent photograph of visitors enjoying Bridlington harbour was taken by Aled Jones.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

The Race the Waves spectacular on Bridlington’s south beach was the focus of Aled Jones.

This pristine south beach sandscape after an early morning rake spruce up was sent in by Alan Ross.

Shelagh E Wallace snapped this image of Flamborough’s Chalk Tower.

This photo of the swimming pool at Bridlington was taken by Kirsty Hird.

This harbour image was sent in by Shelagh E Wallace.

Aled Jones frames some wonderful blooms in this picture.

This photo, framing a great scene at Burnby Hall Gardens in Pocklington, was sent in by David Jenkinson.