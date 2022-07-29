Bridlington in focus – a selection of great photographs taken by the Free Press readers – why not send in your amazing images?

Aled Jones sent in this great photograph of visitors on the beach enjoying the scorching weather.

Here is another great selection of images for people in this area, and beyond, to enjoy.

Do you have a great Bridlington-based image that you would like to share with our readers?

If the answer is ‘yes’ send them to [email protected] to be considered for the weekly feature.

Alan Flynn focuses on Thornwick Bay to create this beautiful photograph.

Michael Hunt took this excellent picture at South Shore.

Shelagh E Wallace framed this cliffs image.

David Jenkinson snapped a fishing boat returning to Bridlington harbour.

Shelagh E Wallace uses a tree’s silhouette to good effect.

Aled Jones aims his camera at the Chicken Run area of the harbour.

This image of the parkland at Sewerby Hall and Gardens was sent in by Brigid Hutchinson.