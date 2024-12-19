Bridlington Jobcentre Older Worker Week event hailed as 'fantastic'

Bridlington Jobcentre gave customers claiming benefits direct engagement with a range of providers to support them in their move towards employment, as part of Older Worker Week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week is acknowledged in November every year with the aim to celebrate the value older workers bring to the work force, and for employers the benefits of having an age diverse work force.

This also gave work coaches an opportunity to hear first hand the support the organisations can offer for future signposting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna, who is a Bridlington Jobcentre Disability Employment Advisor, said: “It was a great opportunity to speak to local providers directly and increase my knowledge of the support that they can deliver to our customers.”

Older Worker Week at Bridlington Jobcentre.

Sarah, a new work coach, hailed it “a fantastic event” and added: “It was a great opportunity to meet providers and gain useful and insightful knowledge of what they can offer and how they can support our customers.

"So much better to have face to face interaction than an email and able better to explain the provision to our customers.”

Tracey, a work coach, agreed, adding: “I was able to spend a few minutes walking around the ‘meet the provider’ event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What a great event, I was very surprised with what the NHS wellbeing recovery service could offer our customers, I will be referring in the future.

Older Worker Week at Bridlington Jobcentre.

"I also got to talk to Together woman and gained knowledge of what services they can offer to women.

"The event had a great atmosphere, and the customers seemed to gain a lot from it.”

Anne Brewster, 50Plus Champion representing Bridlington Jobcentre, said: “Although we are working all year round to support our customers towards work it is good to have the increased focus of Older Worker Week annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local Jobcentres hold events like the one in Bridlington, where providers and partners can work with customers on any barriers they may have, and thus lead them towards work giving them increased confidence.

“Many people 50Plus would like to work but feel that they are not being considered by business for the roles on offer.

"I hear all the time about how employers value the reliability and skills that older jobseekers can bring to their business.

“Sometimes changing an application process or wording in the advert can help 50Plus jobseekers see that their applications will be welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can be daunting if you have worked for the same employer for many years and then find yourself looking for work.

"I know people doubt their skills are relevant today and then that leads to lack of confidence.

"Transferable skills are those skills that you might not always recognise that another employer will find valuable such as communications skills, negotiation skills, just the skills that years of experience can bring.

"Employers really value those skills.

"There is a pledge a business can sign that shows commitment to being an age friendly business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit https://ageing-better.org.uk/age-friendly-employer-pledge if you are over 50 and looking for work.

Speak to your work coach if you have one or JobHelp has information to support you, specifically for older jobseekers, visit https://jobhelp.campaign.gov.uk/older-workers-support/ for more.

Employers wishing to work directly with the jobcentre for a tailored free-to-use service where you can have interviews set up for you with matched customers, can email [email protected] to contact the local team.