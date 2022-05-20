Bridlington Kite Festival to soar above Sewerby Fields this weekend – find out more here

There will be two days of aerial displays over Sewerby Fields on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

Visitors will see their spirits soar as high as a kite thanks to some of the world’s largest flying inflatables.

The annual Bridlington Kite Festival is returning to its traditional May weekend after being staged in September last year, due to the pandemic.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors who come to see some of the world’s largest inflatable kites take to the skies.

Now, this popular event is set to return in all its glory in its usual spot with a full line-up of big, and small, kites, along with street food stalls, fairground rides and children’s entertainment.

Organised by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s events team, along with the Northern Kite Group, the festival will run from 10am to 5pm on both days and is free to attend.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism, including leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Kite Festival has become an event we really look forward to hosting in East Yorkshire.

“The previous event in September which was delayed due to the pandemic was extremely popular and this one promises to once again be the perfect family outing – bringing happy smiles to faces and a lot of memories to share.”