Bridlington leisure centre starts successful dog friendly areas in cafe which has spread across East Riding
After a successful trial of dog-friendly cafe areas at East Riding Leisure Bridlington and the Hornsea Hub, the initiative has been extended to East Riding Leisure Beverley, Withernsea and Haltemprice.
Customers at all five centres can now enjoy a coffee and treat their faithful friend to items from the new dog friendly menu. There will also be a free puppuccino for any purchase from the dog menu for the first month.
Owners and their dogs simply need to look for designated dog-friendly tables, identified by a table-top sign.
Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We have received very positive feedback about the trial of these dog-friendly cafes in Bridlington and Hornsea, and I am very pleased that we are now able to introduce these new dog-friendly tables at all our centres with cafes.”
The dog-friendly areas apply to selected tables in the cafe areas only, and not to the rest of the centre.