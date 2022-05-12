Bridlington Lifeboat team’s Open Day volunteers appeal – find out how to help the RNLI’s big day here

The lifeboat team has been granted a one-day street collection licence from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and is appealing for volunteers to help with bucket collections around the town at various locations.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “We would like some more volunteers to help with our bucket collections.
“Also, we will have a cake stall which needs filling with a range of different cakes and buns (all ingredients used need to be on a piece of paper or sticker for allergy purposes).
“If any of these roles appeal to you drop the www.facebook.com/BridlingtonLifeboats page a message for further details.”