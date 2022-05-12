Bridlington Lifeboat team’s Open Day volunteers appeal – find out how to help the RNLI’s big day here

The lifeboat team has been granted a one-day street collection licence from East Riding of Yorkshire Council RYC and is appealing for volunteers to help with bucket collections around the town at various locations. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

The lifeboat team has been granted a one-day street collection licence from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and is appealing for volunteers to help with bucket collections around the town at various locations.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “We would like some more volunteers to help with our bucket collections.

“Also, we will have a cake stall which needs filling with a range of different cakes and buns (all ingredients used need to be on a piece of paper or sticker for allergy purposes).