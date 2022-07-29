Bridlington Lions Club looking to attract more members to help with its fundraising activities

Bridlington Lions members organise the popular Spa Christmas Concert.

Bridlington Lions Club, which holds a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, is hoping people will join to support its activities.

Events such as the popular Carnival Fun Day, the Santa Dash and Christmas Concert bring in money for the group which is then passed on to good causes in this area.

Despite the Covid-19 situation, the Lions members still continued to help local causes.

They have given out grants to various groups and also delivered iPads to hospitals which patients used during the Covid lockdown.

A Lions spokesman said: “We are looking for people to join our team of volunteers whose aim is to serve our local community.

“As well as organising events such as the cliff top Carnival, the Christmas Concert, the Santa Dash and the Lions Tombola on the seafront, we do whatever we can to help the community whereever there is a need.

“In order to continue with the service it gives, we need to strengthen our membership.

“If you have some time and want to help the community in Bridlington, and at the same time get satisfaction of knowing your help has made a difference as well as enjoying our social side, please contact us.”