Skipper John Habbershaw (Left) with First Mate Farris Collins (Right). Credit: John Kenneth Habbershaw

Instead of 'Couch to 5K'; the brave duo are moving from their sofas onto a tiny sailboat to cross the Atlantic Ocean in aid of charity.

In December 2023, John-Kenneth D Habbershaw, who was born and raised in Bridlington, and his crewmate Farris Collins will cross 3000 miles of the Atlantic Ocean.

They will be unassisted in a tiny upcycled 50-year-old 'Leisure 17' sailboat, which has been nicknamed their 'dinghy with a lid'.

The pair aim to raise £100,000 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Mind, MS-UK, and St Helena Hospice.

Mr Habbershaw, 40, will be the skipper of the enterprise. He is currently a Marine Surveyor/Electrician and has been a leisure sailor for thirteen years along the East coast and the North Sea.

Joining Mr Habbershaw as First Mate is Farris Collins, 25, an ex-Team-GB four times gold medal Commonwealth, and a bronze medal World Championship Powerlifter.

Mr Collins is completely inexperienced when it comes to sailing but has done various fundraising expeditions, including climbing Kilimanjaro and Mt Toubkal and completing a half marathon.

Mr Collins said: "I have never sailed before, so this will be a massive challenge for me. But I am determined to give it my all, and I am confident we can make it across.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far, and we hope that people will continue to donate to our fundraising page."

Their journey will take approximately six weeks and cover a distance of over 3000 miles from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean.

The duo will face numerous challenges, including unpredictable weather, rough seas, and isolation.

The upcycled boat is being specially modified for the ocean crossing; it will also use some of the latest marine technologies and renewable energy equipment to make the expedition as safe as possible and without reliance on fossil fuels.