Bridlington man Andrew Loxton nominated for National Rail Award for his blooming great contribution

Andrew Loxton, retail supervisor at Bridlington station, was praised for his flower arrangements. Photo courtesy of Northern

Andrew Loxton works as a retail supervisor for Northern at Bridlington station.

However, he is better known by the train operator’s customers for his gardening and prize-winning floral arrangements on the platforms, for which the station has rightly become famous.

Thanks to his hard work around the railway station, he has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Personal Contribution category of the prestigious National Rail Awards.

The awards scheme recognises outstanding achievements across Great Britain and rewards individuals and initiatives which demonstrate innovation, measurable improvements and exceptional leadership.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, heaped praise on Mr Loxton and the hard work put in to create the flower arrangements which brighten up the lives of commuters as they make their daily train journeys to the various destinations from Scarborough through to Hull, and beyond.

He said: “Andrew’s positive attitude is infectious and he spreads joy to both customers and colleagues alike.

“He takes great pride in his work and has really made his mark on Bridlington station – for which I know customers appreciate.”

Mr Loxton will find out if he is the winner in his category at the awards ceremony in London on Thursday, September 15.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK. It provides nearly 2,000 local and regional services every day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

In total, more than 100 million passenger journeys are made on its network each year.

It recently introduced 100 brand new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail.