Throughout October, Graham Robinson has toured the UK taking cold outdoor showers to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Graham built his own portable shower for the challenge and took it to local beauty spots such as Bridlington seafront. He then set his sights further afield travelling to Cumbria, the Lake District and even Scotland.

Graham said: “Cancer has affected most of us in our lifetime and I have been trying to raise awareness for this much needed charity.”

Brave-hearted Graham Robinson taking a freeing shower on Bridlington seafront to raise money for Macmillan.

A local sea swimming group has been organised by Graham and for nearly two years he has been swimming in the sea every day - wearing only his shorts!

Graham explained: “Sea swimming is great for mental health and lots of people who have joined me say they feel fantastic since starting”.