Mick Chambers had only recently retired from driving the beloved Bridlington land train after 22 years of service.

During the summer season Bridlington operates a fantastic fleet of land trains in order to carry visitors up and down the Bridlington promenades.

In 2022 the land trains celebrated 60 years since they first started running, and are still a popular way for tourists and locals alike to take in the views of the coast.

Mick Chambers was passionate about Bridlington and driving the land train - his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

Unfortunately, after a short and unexpected illness, Mr Chambers passed away on January 10, 2023 aged 76.

He asked for a simple cremation but wanted people to raise a toast to him, so his family and friends will be having a gathering at Bridlington Spa to celebrate his life.

Carla, Mr Chamber’s granddaughter, said: “What a cheerful man my Grandad was! He just enjoyed helping people - he was really old school and liked to treat people with respect.

“He was passionate about Bridlington as tourist destination and was so proud when he was able to drive in the Lord Mayor's show and represent Yorkshire

“He treated my Nan like a Queen and was a gentleman to everyone.

“I'm from London and my 2 children loved visiting Bridlington.

"My youngest thought it was fab that her Great-Grandad was a real life train driver- they are now 15 and 18.